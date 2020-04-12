Following a week of treatment for COVID-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally left the hospital and will go to Chequers to continue his recovery. St. Thomas Hospital in South London was treating the Prime Minister where he was sent to the intensive care unit for three nights after his situation had deteriorated.

He was rushed to the hospital after he showed persistent symptoms of coronavirus. The 55-year-old PM was taken to the ICU on Monday and later he was moved to a general ward for further treatment.

Reports said that the PM will not be getting back to work immediately as he needs some time for full recovery to be able to start working again. He wants to thank everyone at the hospital for being so considerate and concerned for his treatment and well being. He will now spend time recovering at the Prime Minister's grace and favour country manor on 1,500 acres in Buckinghamshire, 41 miles from Downing Street.

'Parts of last week had been very dark indeed'

Carrie Symonds, his fiancée who is now pregnant, had sent him a love letter and a scan of their unborn child. The letter stated that "Parts of the last week had been very dark indeed." Tweeting a rainbow emoji today, Carrie, who is 32 years old said, "I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas' Hospital has been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you."

I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you. ? — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 12, 2020

She further stated that her heart goes out to all those who are infected with COVID-19 and she is worried about their loved ones too. She added, "Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I'm feeling incredibly lucky."

As the Prime Minister will not be able to get back to work immediately, Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, will continue to deputise for him in his absence. Raab had taken over as the PM when Johnson went to intensive care on Monday night.

UK's lockdown is to continue beyond the three-week period, which was initially decided by Johnson and further decisions might be taken if the situation doesn't come under control.