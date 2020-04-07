UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been shifted to ICU a few hours ago after his conditioned worsened, 10 Downing Street spokesman has confirmed. The prime minister remains conscious at this time and the decision to move him to ICU is precautionary in case he needs ventilation. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary, the statement continued.

The official statement from 10 Downing Street: