UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been shifted to ICU a few hours ago after his conditioned worsened, 10 Downing Street spokesman has confirmed. The prime minister remains conscious at this time and the decision to move him to ICU is precautionary in case he needs ventilation. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary, the statement continued.
The official statement from 10 Downing Street:
Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.
Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.
The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary.
The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."