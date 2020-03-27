British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," tweets the UK PM.

Together we will beat this.

The deadly virus has infected more than 5 lakh globally and killed over 24,000.

Coronavirus in the UK

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen from 475 to 578, health officials have confirmed, with around 11,658 confirmed cases.

The Queen said the UK was "enormously thankful" for the commitment of all those working in science, health and the emergency and public services.

In a message on Instagram, she said: "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services."

The United Kingdom has become the largest contributor to the international coalition to find a coronavirus vaccine after donating £210m in new aid funding.