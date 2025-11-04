Madhuri Dixit might have been away from the films, but her fan following has only grown each year. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl has been busy wowing her fans and followers all over the world with her recent tours. Madhuri is currently on her US tour, where she performed in Canada. However, the spotlight is on Dixit now for all the wrong reasons.

Madhuri Dixit's fans witnessing the show have alleged that the actress came three hours late. Not just this, social media is now filled with comments on how boring the 90s icon's dance was. The audience who bought the tickets have now slammed Madhuri and the organizers for poor management, a boring show, overpriced tickets, and whatnot.

Social media reactions

"Nov 2/25 worst show, was not advertised as an interview. Opening acts were mediocre and when the queen arrived at 10pm she sat down and was interviewed instead of actually performing. I want a refund, waste of time and money," a person who went to watch the show complained on social media.

"Disappointed is truly an understatement. The promoters knew exactly what they were doing when they put together a show featuring the Queen of Dance — Madhuri Dixit — and yet, she didn't perform a single dance number," another person expressed disappointment.

"They knew the audience expected to see her dance — even just a few short semi-classical or Bollywood pieces — and instead delivered a poorly organized event that ended with a lacklustre interview," a social media user complained.

"SUPER DISAPPOINTING SHOW in TO!! Save your $$! What a disgrace to not showcase the talent of the dancing queen! Still a huge Madhuri fan but not at all what we expected!" another disappointed fan wrote.

"Wow! Madhuri's show without her dance. What a waste of money and time," read a comment.

"But she seems to be performing as graciously as always! It may be a production or management coordination related concern," one more user commented.

"Come on don't troll her unnecessarily...she is ageing now and won't be same like before ever....she js always queen of expressions. Her eyes speak the words, unlike actresses of today's era where body exposure is main thing," read a comment.

Many jump to her rescue

"How long will she dance on the same old songs. Does it on her weekly dance shows already. What was the tour even for," another comment read.

"I mean, she's not a singer, never has been, never was a stage performer. Was an actress who was a phenomenal dancer. I have no idea why anyone would expect a stellar show," one more comment read.

"At this age what do you expect her to do? People just buy ticket to see her. Because she has been legendary," a social media user opined.

However, there were a few fans who came out to rescue the actress from the online chatter. Madhuri or the organisers haven't reacted to the ongoing noise so far.