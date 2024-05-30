Madhuri Dixit has been facing backlash for sharing and then deleting her 'All Eyes on Rafah' post. The Dhak Dhak girl had shared the post highlighting the ongoing genocide in Rafah in Gaza. Many users were quick to comment how the actress shared it only after prominent names shared the phrase earlier in the day. However, within a few hours of sharing it, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress deleted the post.

Madhuri gets trolled

Madhuri has been facing a lot of trolling and backlash ever since she deleted the post. "Kashmiri pandits asking Madhuri.. where were you during our time," a user wrote. "What all you have to post for money right?" another user commented. "Madam why ...sry I unfollowed you," a social media user commented. "wow Madhuri all eyes on rafah but no eyes on hindu girls in Pakistan," another social media user asked. "Scared? Deleted your post? shameful," a comment read.

All Eyes on Rafah: What is it

If you're even remotely active on social media, you'd have seen celebs sharing a picture with "All Eyes on Rafah" on their social media channels. Top Bollywood and Hollywood personalities took to various social media channels to share the phrase that is used to condemn the Israel's ongoing attack on Palestine.

Israel has been bombing and launching attacks on Palestine for months now. Amid all this, a ghastly Israeli airstrike killed over 45 people taking refuge in their camps in Rafah. This has led to massive outrage and the whole world coming together to speak up in support of Gaza. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and many others shared the post.

But, Madhuri and Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh were quick to delete the post after sharing it.