Madhuri Dixit recreated her iconic Didi Tera Devar Deewana look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and left netizens gasping for breath. The actress looked exactly like the 'Nisha' we had seen in the film. The most celebrated and talked about films of Bollywood, HAHK starred Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl and Renuka Shahane in lead roles.

Each and every outfit worn by Madhuri in the film went on to get its own fanbase. However, this purple saree became iconic. As Madhuri graced the sets of Dance Deewane wearing this purple saree, it was difficult to believe that 30 years had passed since we saw the actress in this look. Social media too went gaga over beauty and grace.

Reactions

"Her age has stopped," a user wrote. "Clock is not ticking for her anymore," another user wrote. "Call her Madhubala or nisha," a social media user commented. "The most beautiful definition of perfection crush," another social media user wrote. "Recreating Hahk Nisha!!! So Beautiful and equally graceful still with those enigmatic features just flawless," was one of the comments. "Ageing like fine wine," was another comment.

Madhuri on judging dance shows

"I go with the emotions behind it. Either they love me or the song or they love the choreography, that's why they are doing it. It makes me happy to inspire someone. There's so much talent in the remote corners of India. These platforms give them a chance to showcase the talent. Some of them are self-taught. They have gone on YouTube and websites and picked up dance. That justifies why I am online to teach dance. It will enable people to perform, work and earn money," Madhuri had once said about judging dance shows.