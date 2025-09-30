It is no secret that our Bollywood celebs believe a little too much in the power of astrology. From making spelling changes in their names to choosing a particular date for their film and also blocking auspicious dates for release, B-Town is gripped under the power of astrology. One of the most popular astrologers, Sanjay B. Jumaani, is Bollywood's go-to person when it comes to all things planetary.

When Ajay dropped 'a' from Devgan

In a recent interview, the astrologer revealed that when he asked Ajay Devgn to drop 'a' from his surname, he entered the Rs 500 cr club. "Ajay Devgn was already a star – but when he dropped an 'a' from his surname, he entered the Rs 500 cr club," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sanjay also went on to reveal that he had predicted Akshay Kumar would come out of his flop era in his 44th year, and the exact same thing happened. He had predicted that Khiladi Kumar would deliver his first Rs 100 cr hit in his 45th year, which turned out to be true.

The two packages

However, when it comes to the consultation, the astrologer charges Rs 12,300, which includes details on what to change in terms of name, spelling, key dates, signature, etc. The guests also get key advice from the astrologer, but it doesn't include a phone call.

On the other hand, the Rs 23,100 package includes a video or audio call for a maximum of ten minutes. The person also gets to ask a few personal queries in this package. Another renowned name from the world of astrology is Sundeep Kochar. He told THR that he was the one who told Deepika Padukone that she would see the highest levels of stardom.

"I told her that in time, she will be as good as Aishwarya Rai," he said in an interview. He also added that he was the one who predicted Madhuri Dixit's return to India.