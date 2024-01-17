Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been at loggerheads since Bigg Boss 17 aired. From talking about divorce to taking a break, the two have levelled several accusations at one another. One of the most powerful couples in the small screen world, the cracks in their marriage have left their fans and well-wishers worried. Amid all this, several celebrities have expressed their boredom and disappointment over Vicky and Ankita's constant fights.

Kamya's word of advice

Kamya Punjabi, who has been an avid supporter of Ankita so far, seems to have gotten fed up of their constant cribbing and fighting. "Baar baar ek hi baat National Tv par karoge toh uss baat ka baahar mudda banega hi, ghar ki baatien ghar jaakar karo, kya achha laga kya bura laga, clarifications,explainations, insecurities why here? Apne rishton ka yun tamasha naa banao #BB17 ke baahar bhi duniya hai," she wrote.

(If you continue to talk about the same thing on national TV then it is bound to become a big issue outside. Take these home matters when you reach home, discuss then what you liked what you didn't in each other. Take clarifications, explanations and insecurities there. Why here? Why you making a mockery of your relationship and forgetting there's a world outside too)

Kishwer's take on their fights

Kishwer Merchant, who has been closely following the show and often shares her views and opinions wrote, "Bored of their fights .. ek dusre Ko itna sab bolne ke Baad , they laugh for a minute and again start fighting again." She further wrote, "F#ck Man just shut up both of You."

In one of the recent episodes, Ankita told Vicky Jain that he is looking like a disloyal husband and a womaniser. The two had a massive fight where Ankita also hinted at walking away from Vicky's life. She also told Isha Malviya in one of the conversations that she feels there is no love left in Jain's heart for her. Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande are the contestants still in the house.