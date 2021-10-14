Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement on moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district was condemned by the opposition Congress party and progressive organisations, who apprehend it will encourage the trend in the communally-sensitive coastal region which is also known to be an educational hub.

Bommai on Wednesday stated that "everyone has the responsibility" in connection with incidents of moral policing and stressed that if there is no morality among individuals, there will be actions and reactions.

Answering a question on BJP legislator supporting accused youth of a Hindu outfit taken into custody by police in a moral policing case reported near Mangaluru, he said that moral policing is a sensitive issue. "We all should take responsibility in society. There are certain feelings in the society, one should not hurt those feelings and behave in such way that, it does not hurt feelings of society," he said.

It's Bommai vs Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the comments, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said: "Bommai, you have accepted your incapability to maintain law and order by justifying moral policing by few anti-social elements. Please resign and save Karnataka."

"Innocent and helpless women are being victims of moral policing. Instead of arresting the elements involved in this, Bommai is protecting them. It is inevitable for Bommai to please Sangh Parivar for being in power. He should not have stooped such low," he added.

Bommai, however, defended his statement and attacked Siddaramaiah, saying that: "All I said was in our society there will be a reaction to every action and law will take its own course..."

The debate took a turn for the worse as both politicians from opposing parties minced no words. Bommai made bold accusations against Siddaramaiah, when he said that during the former CM's tenure "Hindus were killed right left and Center, you need to hold mirror to yourself, God knows how you sleep with blood on your hands."

"While you were the CM You became the icon of anti Hindus by getting killed Hindu activists as Tippu Sultan did in his regime, I need not learn administration or policing from you, we have an able police force to tackle the law and order which was sitting Ducks under ur government," Bommai reacted to Siddaramaiah's tweet demanding former's resignation.

Siddaramaiah shot back saying: "You have said that you need not learn administration or policing from me. Thank you. Had you learnt anything from your father Shri S R Bommai or me, you would not have joined a communal party just for power & support anti-constitutional activities."