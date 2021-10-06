In line with the Prime Minister's Office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the 'CM Dashboard', which facilitates him to review progress of various departments on digital platform.

This dashboard will provide up to date information about various projects to the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed officials to record accurate information on the dashboard.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister also reviewed revenue, BBMP, energy, education, housing, rural development and other departments on the very first day.

He has directed the officers to update the progress every day and insisted that there shall be no room for confusion. Nodal officers and heads of the Departments should take keen interest in this, he added.

The officers should pay equal importance to planning as well as implementation.

Senior officers must ensure that the officials at grassroot levels deliver the facility to the last man in the society.

Effective implementation will bring people closer to the system and they feel that someone is there for them. We need to strive to achieve this, he said.

"This is a good beginning. This Dashboard will reflect on your department's performance. Let us all work together to do better," the Chief Minister said.

He directed officials to meet the target fixed in the budget on time and said, he will take up another review after Dasara.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, Chief Secretary to Government P. Ravikumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister N. Manjunath Prasad and other senior officers were also present.