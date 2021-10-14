The Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department in Karnataka have ordered the officers to conduct a survey of both official and non-official Christian missionaries functioning in the state, according to sources.

The order is being issued in the backdrop of discussion of rampant religious conversions in the state. The decision was taken in the meeting held at Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday by the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Committee.

Legislators Goolihatti Shekar, Puttaranga Setty, B.M. Farooq, Virupakshappa Bellary, Ashok Naik and others took part in the meeting and discussed the matter. The committee also discussed the facilities availed by the missionaries from the government. The committee also discussed the registration of Christian missionaries.

The committee members have suggested withdrawing government facilities to those who get converted. BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar stated that according to preliminary information available, 40 per cent of the Churches functioning in the state are unofficial. "Statistics are being gathered in this regard. The committee discussed unofficial missionaries operating in the state," he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reiterated that the government will bring anti-conversion law to impose a ban on forceful conversion activities in the state. "The government is studying laws implemented in this regard by the various state governments in the country. The law in this regard will be enacted soon in Karnataka," he said.

BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar had raised the issue of religious conversions on the floor of the Assembly during the Monsoon Session. He claimed that his mother was converted without his knowledge, and the Christian missionaries foisted false atrocity and rape cases on those who questioned their conversion activities. He has also initiated 'Ghar wapsi', an initiative to facilitate conversions of Christians to Hinduism.