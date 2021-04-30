A rape accused on the run for the last 33 years after registration of a case against him in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was, finally arrested on Friday. After committing the crime in the year 1988 in the Mahore area of Reasi district, the accused was dodging the police for the last 33 years.

Identified as Ghulam Mohammad of Kherkote Banihal, the accused was arrested on Friday from the Safakadal area of Srinagar with the help of the local police.

Allegedly involved in abduction and gang rape

On April 8, 1988, a case under FIR No 52/1988 under section 366, 376, 109 RPC was registered at Police Station Mahore in Reasi district against four persons. Three accused namely Amkala son of Bodhra, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh son of Rahiem Sheikh, and Sonaullah son of Aadha, all residents of Banihal Ramban, were arrested by the police within a month after the crime. The trio was later bailed out by court after some years.

Following the failure of the police to arrest the four accused, District Court Udhampur issued a warrant under section 512 CrPC on June 22, 1989, to produce the culprit in the court.

"While tracking traces of footprints of crime, meticulous planning, and coordination the Reasi Police developed a specific input regarding his presence in Safakadal area of Srinagar and arrested the accused with the help of Srinagar Police", a police spokesperson said.

Special drive launched to nab absconders



Newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Reasi Shailender Singh has launched a special drive to apprehend the absconders evading arrest for years together and this is the seventh absconder arrested by Reasi Police in the last two weeks against whom the warrant was pending.

Earlier on April 12, Reasi Police had arrested one Mohammad Mushtaq from the Arnas area in the district. A rape case against Mushtaq was lodged at the Reasi police station. After the commission of the crime in 2012, the accused had been constantly evading arrest by frequently changing his hideouts both in and out of J&K.