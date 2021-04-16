A Special Police Officer (SPO), engaged in South Kashmir's Kulgam district was arrested and terminated from service for glorifying terrorism through social media. She has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

She was also charged with obstructing government officials from discharging their duties.

The arrested SPO had reportedly created hurdles while cops were conducting a search operation after getting information about the presence of a group of terrorists in the area.

Search-op gone awry

As per police officials, on April 14, a search operation was launched after getting specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Karewa Mohallah of village Frisal. During the course of the search, the search party was obstructed by a woman identified as Saima Akther daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah, a resident of Frisal of Kulgam.

The woman resisted the search party and turned violent, and uttered provocative statements glorifying violent actions of terrorism. She captured a video using her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search.

The police spokesperson further stated that taking cognizance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently disengaged from service.

As per Kulgam Police, FIR No 19/2021 U/S 353 IPC, 13 UAP Act stands registered in PS Yaripora against the woman and investigation was in progress.

Mehbooba Mufti condemns arrest

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that the women are also facing cruelty in 'Naya Kashmir'.

"Saima Akhter from Kulgam has been slapped with UAPA for raising legitimate questions about searching her home repeatedly without any reason. Saima's ailing mother understandably exacerbated her worries. When it comes to cruelty even women are not spared in Naya Kashmir.", Mehbooba tweeted.