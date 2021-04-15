As the Union Territory (UT) of J&K is registering a surge in COVID positive cases, authorities on Tuesday decided to seal all entry points to ensure 100 percent testing of travellers and locals coming from outside.

No person including residents of J&K will be allowed to enter the UT without proper testing and other protocols of Covid-19.

"Covid testing is now mandatory for all travellers at all the entry points of UT", Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Kathua told the International Business Times. As Lakhanpur- the gateway of J&K falls under his jurisdiction, Yadav reviewed preparations to plug all entry points.

"No one would be allowed to proceed further before testing and other protocols at Kathua. We have already made elaborate arrangements to set up quarantine centres for those coming from outside J&K," Yadav said, adding, "two testing centres-one at Kathua and another at Samba, have already been set-up for the travellers."

This evening Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer also visited Lakhanpur and directed the authorities to ensure 100 percent testing of all travellers at entry points including Lakhanpur and Atal Setu on the river Ravi in Basholi. He took stock of stock of Covid-19 control measures and other amenities for inbound travellers.

Difficult task to plug 12 entry points touch Himachal, Punjab

Although authorities have announced to seal all entry points of J&K to conduct 100 percent testing of travellers, the biggest challenge before administration is to plug 12 entry points that touch neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Punjab with J&K. During the first COVID wave, many travellers had managed to sneak into J&K through these points without testing. This time these points have been sealed with barbed wires and cops have been deployed for the round the clock surveillance.

Biggest Challenge

Now the biggest challenge is to ensure that no infected person would sneak into J&K without quarantine and proper testing of Covid-19. Already all routes have been completely sealed with plugging entry points.

The influx of a huge number of people, who are working outside, is the main cause of worry for the administration. Large numbers of people from J&K have gone outside for jobs and education. The majority of them are coming back so authorities have to devise a fresh strategy to maintain this region safe and secure from Coronavirus.

Furthermore, in view of ongoing Navratras, large number of devotees are also coming from different parts of the country for the pilgrimage of the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.