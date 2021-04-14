To cope up with the problem of water scarcity in the hilly Udhampur district of J&K, a group of 12 volunteers has taken the initiative to revive the defunct Bowlies (traditional water bodies providing drinking water) of this belt.

Being hailed with the title of Water Warriors, these volunteers have so far identified forty visible 'Bowlies' to rejuvenate and recharge during the first phase of their campaign. They intend to utilize water from these natural resources for drinking and irrigation purposes.

The brain behind the campaign

"Initially we have taken in the initiative to revive a 'dead' Bowli in our own locality only but with encouraging response of the people we now have decided to revive 40 such water bodies in phase one of our campaign", Dr Vijay Attri, the brain behind this campaign, told the International Business Times.

"Aim of reviving Bowlies is not only to solve the problem of water scarcity but also to protect the endangered heritage of the hilly belt of Jammu region comprising Udhampur, Kathua, Ramban and Reasi districts" he added.

The water of these springs is hot in winter, cold in summer

These natural springs, called 'Bowlies' in the local language, were earlier the only source of water in these hilly areas. The water of these Bowlies is hot in winter and cold in summer. Earlier maximum inhabitants in these areas used to utilize water from these Bowlies for a refreshing bath and take water from these water bodies for drinking purposes also. "As of now we have, so far, rejuvenated and recharged 10 dead Bowlies", Dr Attri said and added that with the support of locals this campaign will be accelerated in the coming days.

It is believed that there were 108 Bowlies in a 4-5km land stretch extending from Shakti Nagar to Mia Bagh area in Udhampur town only. But due to increasing human activities, particularly the construction of concrete houses, roads, and developmental activities around the natural sources of water most of these water bodies were depleted. "We will restore all 108 Bowlies in a phased manner", he said.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur wants to join these 'Water-Warriors'

When these 'Water Warriors' started this initiative, they mobilize resources from the local people. "Now the administration has acknowledged our work", he said and added that district administration has promised every help to the initiative.

"Would love to meet them someday. Schedule one Bowli for me as well to clean", the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Indu Chib tweeted while appreciating the work of these volunteers. Dr Atri informed that 'Springs of India'-NGO working to recharge springs across the country and 'Indian Water Portal' of Jal Shakti Abhiyan launched by the Union Government.

Significance of these 'Bowlies'

Each Bowli has its own significance. Some Bowlies have been earmarked for bathing purposes and many others are identified for religious purposes so that their water can be used for drinking. All the Bowlies located in Udhampur have unique designs and architecture. While some are round, others have been built likes squares. Some others are hexagonal, rectangular and there are Bowlies with a triangle-like appearance. The make-up of these Bowlies strongly represents the rich culture and heritage of this hilly belt. These Bowlies also depict the rituals and beliefs of the people of this region.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, during local festivals like Bacch Dua, observed by the mothers for the long life of their sons, mothers offer prayers along the Bowlies. After Navratras as well, the womenfolk gather at Bowlies to perform rituals.