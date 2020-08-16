The J&K administration restored 4G internet services in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts from 9 pm on Sunday, August 16. However, internet speed will continue to be restricted to 2G only in other districts.

According to reports, a top Police officer said that 4G internet will be restored on trial basis and would be reviewed from time to time.

Internet and voice services were snapped on August 5, 2019, when the Central government moved to abolish Article 370 that gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then broadband and 2G services have been restored in phases.

(To be updated)