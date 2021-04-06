Three days after killing terrorists involved in attacking house of BJP leader Anwar Khan, the J&K Police on Monday arrested two women in connection with the same incident.

A cop was killed when a group of terrorists attacked the house of BJP leader in the Aribagh Nowgam area of Srinagar on Thursday. Terrorists have also snatched the riffle of the deceased cop. The BJP leader Anwar Khan was not present at his residence at the time of the attack.

Sources said that two women were arrested by Nowgam Police in this connection. Both the arrested women were sent to the women's cell of the police station Ram Bagh Srinagar.

Within hours after the attack on the residence of BJP leader, three terrorists were killed on Friday in a fierce gun battle with the police, the Army and paramilitary forces in the Pulwama area of South Kashmir.

Terrorists involved in attack

The police said the killed terrorists were involved in Thursday's attack on a BJP leader's residence in Srinagar.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had established identities of the terrorists as Suhail Nisar Lone, Yasir Wani and Junaid, all from Pulwama.

The IGP said two terrorists, Suhail Nisar Lone and Junaid, were involved in Thursday's attack on the BJP leader's house. He said the terrorists had snatched the SLR from Nowgam during the attack on the BJP leader's house and its recovery from the encounter site proves they were the same terrorists involved in the attack.