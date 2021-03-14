Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released a list of nine "wanted" terrorists active in Srinagar city and its outskirts. Anyone who would provide information about these terrorists will be "suitably rewarded", the police said.

The police said these terrorists are responsible for carrying out several crimes of terrorism in and around Srinagar and added that a "massive manhunt" will be launched to hunt nab or eliminate them.

Most wanted terrorists in J&K

According to a lookout notice framed by the police, these terrorists are -- Wasseem Qadir Mir of Shahzadpora, Nowgam Srinagar, who joined terrorism on December 23, 2020, Shahid Khursheed resident of Methan, Chanapora, date of joining terrorism on February 6 this year, Irfan Ahmed Sofi of Astan Mohalla, Natipora, who joined terrorism on December 14, 2020, Bilal Ahmed Bhat of Natipora, date of joining terrorism February 14, 2020, Saqib Manzoor Dar of Old Barzulla, Srinagar, who joined terrorism in August last year.

Other four terrorists in the police list are: Abirar Nadeem Bhat of Eidgah who joined terrorism in December 2018, Muhammad Yousuf Dar alias Iss Kantroo, a "recycled" terrorist who joined terrorism in 2012 and again in 2015, Muhammad Abbas Sheikh of Rampora Kulgam who joined terrorism in April 2015 and Ubaid Shafi Dar of Batamaloo of Srinagar, who joined terrorism in October last year.

"Informer shall be suitably rewarded," reads the notice issued by the police.