After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is all set to star in Bollywood's first big budget female superhero franchise. Drawing inspiration from the Hollywood blockbuster Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, the movie is said to cost a whopping Rs 300 crore. It is expected to hit the big screen sometime next year.

"Deepika's avatar is being fashioned after Gal Gadot's in Wonder Woman. The developments have been kept under wraps with a creative team holding discreet meetings with Deepika on a regular basis. Presently, a running bid is on for Rs 300 crore among multiple investors," a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

To prepare for her role, Deepika will be training in mixed martial arts other different hand-to-hand combats to prepare for the role. Earlier, the actress had practised military combat for her Hollywood debut of the ruthless Serena Unger in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel.

"The 32-year-old-actress will begin training extensively in mixed martial arts and different styles of hand-to-hand combat. Since this is a first-of-its-kind mega project, the timelines for pre-production will be long and the project will go on the floors next year," the source added.

And of course, no superhero is complete without a fancy costume. Deepika is apparently taking active part in minute details of her costume, right from sketches to storyboard to bring out a unique design for her role.

"The costume will be sexy, not contrived or gimmicky. Since Deepika has an envious figure, a special outfit is being designed for her character which will be custom-made to facilitate hardcore physical combat and movement," the source said.

It will sure be interesting to see Deepika stepping into the shoes of a superhero performing stunts and surprising the audience with her maneuvers. Moreover, Hollywood director DJ Caruso too is pursuing the actress to reprise her role in xXx sequel.

She will also be seen Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming gangster saga Sapna Didi. The film's shoot has been put on hold by Bhardwaj in light og Irrfan Khan's ill health and will resume after the actor returns to the set post his treatment.