After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, now, the limelight is on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage.

For quite some time now, rumours have been doing the rounds that Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot in November and this is one of the reasons why the actress is not signing any projects as well. The latest reports suggest that the wedding dates have been finalised.

According to Spotboye, the marriage functions will be of three days starting from November 18 and Deepika-Ranveer will tie the knot on November 19. The wedding will take place mostly in Mumbai and later, the actress will host a reception in her hometown Bengaluru for her relatives and close friends.

In April, Deepika had visited Bengaluru and that sparked speculations that she is in the Garden City for her wedding shopping. There were also reports that both the families have also finalised the dates.

"It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow," Mumbai Mirror had quoted a source as saying earlier.

Meanwhile, a popular jewellery brand that Deepika endorses has decided to design an exclusive collection for her wedding. The brand had earlier designed an exclusive collection based on her last movie Padmaavat. The brand is planning to reveal the collection only after she ties the knot.

"Deepika is getting married to Ranveer Singh towards the end of this year, and preparations have begun in full swing for the big day. For the jewellery, the custodians of the brand that Deepika endorses have decided to design an exclusive collection, especially for her wedding. Given their association, it only seemed more natural for the jewellery company to come on board for the celebration," DNA quoted a source as saying.