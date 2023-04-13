Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalled how she and her colleagues down south were finding it difficult even to get clothes from the fashion designers in Mubai. Often, they were given rude treatment and brushed aside as South actor.

In an interview, the 35-year-old actress spoke about how far regional films have come in recent years, with movies in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada out-running Hindi cinema at the box-office, starting from Bahubali to RRR to KGF.

Samantha said: "It's absolutely wonderful. There were times when we south actors couldn't source garments from designers because they were like, 'Who are you? South actor? What south?'"

Samantha, whose upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' has over 3,000 costumes for the actors, supporting cast and junior artistes, made by designer Neeta Lulla: "We've come a long way from there, haven't we? This inclusivity is quite amazing, and we're now finally where we should be."

Over the last two years, films such as 'RRR', 'KGF' franchise, 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Kantara', among many others gave a Hindi cinema a run for their money at the box-office.

Now, increasingly Bollywood herroes are entering the South Indian films while many South Indian stars are making inroads into the Bollywood.

