Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer Kushi has been one of the most talked about films from the Telugu film industry in recent times. Right since the day it was announced, the project has been raising expectations with each passing day. Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film went on floors in April last year and the first schedule was shot in Kashmir. But later, the shoot was kept on hold as Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis and the shoot had to be on hold till recent times.

The shoot of the film was resumed recently and Samantha started taking part in the shoot. Today, the makers took to their social media profiles to announce the release date. Fans of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have been waiting for this update for so long. The makers have now released a new release date announcement poster.

The poster confirms that Kushi is up for release on the 1st of September. The poster is an interesting one as we see Vijay and Samantha holding hands in this attention-grabbing poster that has a pleasant and loveable vibe to it.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and it is billed to be a proper love drama with Vijay and Samantha in the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film on a grand scale. The shooting is going on at a brisk pace now. Given the star value of the lead pair of Vijay and Sam, there is good anticipation for Kushi. The film is getting released in multiple languages on the 1st of September, as announced today.

On the other side, Samantha is awaiting the release of her next film Shaakunthalam directed by Gunasekhar and stars Dev Mohan playing the other lead.