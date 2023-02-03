Almost four Telugu films were slated for release on February 17. Dhanush's Sir, Samantha's Shaakunthalam, Kiran Abbavaram's Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha (VBVK) and Vishwak Sen's Dhamki. With two big stars, Dhanush and Samantha announcing the release dates of their film, sources confirmed that Vishwak Sen is postponing the release of Dhamki.

Shaakunthalam gets postponed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakunthalam, which is slated for release on February 17, is getting postponed. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. This film is getting a pan-India release and it could clash with Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and the unprecedented success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The official announcement regarding the change in the film's new release date will be out soon.

SIR gets costlier now

Meanwhile, Dhanush's SIR is being benefitted from the postponement of Shaakunthalam. Undoubtedly, it is Dhanush who has the bigger market. His film cannot be compared with Kiran Abbavaram VBVK.

Distribution prices of SIR were quoted as Rs 3 crores for Andhra, and Rs 3 crores for Telangana and Ceded area. But now, the makers have decided to not finalise the price as Shaakunthalam has been postponed and there are high chances of an increase in demand. So based on the response received from the audio release in Chennai and the trailer, the producers are excepting to increase the price by Rs 2 crores for each area.

SIR is releasing as Vaathi in Tamil and marks Dhanush's debut in Telugu cinema. Directed by Venky Atluri, this film is shot as a bilingual and has Samyuktha Menon playing the leading lady. Two songs have been released so far and they are soothing. GV Prakash composed music for this film which is based on the privatisation of schools and colleges and how things in the education system took a turn from there.