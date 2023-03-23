Rashmika Mandanna has been super busy with a good lineup of interesting films. The actress has been part of the blockbuster film Pushpa and then was seen in an extended cameo in Sita Ramam. Meanwhile, she has been part of a couple of films in Hindi and Tamil languages as well.

Now, the actress is back in Telugu cinema after a short break and this project is going to be super exciting as one of the most popular trios of the Telugu film industry has come back to make a film together. The actress has been working for pan-Indian films for some time now and with this film, she is going to do a full-fledged Telugu film.

#VNRTrio- Venky Kudumula, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna delivered a massive hit with their first collaborative film Bheeshma. The movie was thoroughly entertaining, besides giving a good message about organic farming. On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, a new film in the combination of #VNRTrio has been announced through a funny video.

The video sees Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and music director GV Prakash Kumar waiting for someone. When asked if the movie will be entertaining like the director's previous movies Chalo and Bheeshma, Venky says this film will be completely different.

Rashmika has been keeping herself busy with back-to-back projects and is still going through a lot of scripts to line up her upcoming films. She is soon going to sign a Tamil project as well.

#VNRTrio will be more entertaining and more adventurous. That's not all. Tollywood's top production house Mythri Movie Makers, who are bankrolling Pushpa 2 will produce this movie on a big budget. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are the producers of the movie, while GV Prakash Kumar scores the music. The other details of the movie will be disclosed soon.