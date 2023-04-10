Samantha's Shaakuntalam is hitting the screens on April 14th and producers are still struggling it tough to find buyers for the film. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju.

What is Shaakuntalam all about?

Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama which is made based on Abhijnanashakuntalam. It is popularly called The Sign of Shakuntala, and many other variants, is a Sanskrit play by the ancient Indian poet Kaalidasa, dramatizing the story of Sakuntala told in the epic Mahabharatha and regarded as the best of Kaalidasa's works.

Samantha will be seen playing the titular role in the film which has Dev Mohan playing the lead actor.

No buyers for the film?

Distributors and exhibitors are not coming forward to take the risk of buying the film and this is worrying the makers. Samantha is known to be a glamorous heroine. She has been experimenting with her roles in recent times and Shaakuntalam is one of them. Buyers are not sure if audiences would want to watch Samantha in such a role.

The rights of the film have been quoted for Rs 16 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. USA rights were quoted for Rs 4 crore. 8 crore rupees for Andhra Pradesh is said to be a risk factor. Buyers are still in a dilemma about whether to take the risk or not but have decided to go forward only because of the rapport and relationship they have with Dil Raju and his banner.

Multi-lingual project in 3D

Shaakuntalam is made in Telugu and is dubbed into other languages. The makers spent a huge amount on the VFX and it is releasing in 3D. Samantha has been promoting the film extensively and is travelling from one city to another. She is giving interviews and talks about various other things besides cinema as well. We have to wait to see if this is going to benefit her or the makers.