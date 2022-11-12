Bollywood film-makers and actors Rahul Mittra, Imtiaz Ali and Umesh Shukla will be attending the grand opening ceremony of the first ever "Dil Maange More" Short Film Festival in Udhampur on 12th and 13th November.

In line with the vision of nation building, the month long 'first of its kind' mega short film festival has been taken up as an initiative of Northern Command of Indian Army for Empowerment of Youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Indian Army aims to achieve the same through 'Outreach, Training & Exposure' by way of this Short Film Making Festival as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and run up to the Mega VIJAY DIWAS 2022 celebrations, said a statement.

Dil Maange More Short Film Festival (DMMSFF 2022) curated by Captain Rahul Bali is dedicated to the independent, talented and discerning film makers from J&K and Ladakh, who crave to showcase their deftness and craft of film making to the world via short films.

In addition to being the Guests of Honour, the filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Imtiaz Ali and Umesh Shukla would also be conducting workshops and Masterclasses for the benefit of young filmmakers on 12th November at Udhampur followed by a Curtain Raiser Press Conference on 13th November 2022.

"The festival that is being jointly organised by Indian Army and Innovations India would serve as an effective platform to promote the talented young aspiring film makers of J&K and Ladakh to showcase their creativity," said Rahul Mittra.

Renowned TV actor Sara Khan, Award Winning Filmmakers Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan will also be attending the Festival and interacting with the youth and aspiring young film makers of J&K and Ladakh.

The festival will have three themes -- Nation Building: Rashtra Nirmaan; Change: Badlav; and Distinguished India: Shreshth Bharat -- under which the participants can submit their short films.

The top 3 winners would be awarded with Cash prizes, Trophies and Merit certificates by the Indian Army, besides will be given a golden opportunity to be a part of renowned film production houses in Mumbai under the mentorship of acclaimed film makers of India.