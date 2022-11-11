Amid reports that some employees are still skipping official duties despite the digitalization of the system, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday issued strict directions regarding adherence to biometric attendance in government offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), institutions, and corporations.

The Union Territory administration has directed the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to furnish daily Action Taken Report (ATR) in this regard to the General Administration Department (GAD) of the government.

Dr. Piyush Singla Secretary to the Government GAD issued an order No No.GAD-ADM/262/2021-09-GAD on November 11, 2022, in which clear directions were issued to all Heads of Departments (HoDs) and DDOs.

Mark fingerprint-based biometric attendance both at arrival and departure mandatory for employees.

The order clearly mentioned that biometric attendance is mandatory for all employees.

"In terms of Government Order No. 650-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 02.06.2022, instructions were issued to all Government Offices/PSUs/ Institutions/Corporations across Jammu and Kashmir to switch over to Biometric System (Aadhar or Finger Print Based) with immediate effect and all employees were directed to necessarily mark their attendance both at arrival and departure as per the notified office hours of various offices," reads the order.

All Administrative Secretaries/HoDs/Managing Directors of PSUs/Corporations/Institutions were directed to ensure the installation of Biometric Attendance Systems/Equipment in all offices and institutions under their administrative control.

All DDOs were also directed to draw salaries of employees only on the basis of satisfactory biometric attendance.

Despite directions, many employees draw salaries without marking biometric attendance

"Notwithstanding, these clear and elaborate instructions on the subject, it has been observed that a sizable number of employees continue to draw their salaries without marking daily attendance, a matter which has been viewed seriously by the authorities," the order reads, adding, "It is accordingly enjoined upon all Administrative Secretaries/ HoDs/Managing Directors of PSUs/Corporations/Institutions as also all the Drawing and Disbursing Officers to strictly adhere to the instructions and furnish daily Action Taken Report in this regard to the General Administration Department on email id gad-jk@nic.in.

Further, a list of defaulting DDOs who draw salaries of employees without satisfactory biometric attendance shall be furnished to the General Administration Department in the first week of December 2022 by all departments.