During the fourth edition of the Back-to-Village programme as many as 13,977 school dropouts were re-enrolled in different schools across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The eight-day long programme was an action-packed deliverable-oriented programme with a focus on youth, skills and self-employment, good governance, and Panchayati Raj, Nasha Mukt, Rozgar Yukt J&K.

In a meeting to review achievements during the fouth-phase of the programme, it was informed to the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta that the readmission of 13977 school dropouts into schools, with quality education, assured, stands out as the biggest achievement of the programme.

Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting with Administrative Secretaries here to review achievements of the recent of this phase.

Dr. Mehta congratulated the Secretaries and their respective departments for the successful culmination of the programme with most of the set targets achieved.

The 35 participating departments were successful in saturation of 54 deliverables set as their respective targets for the programme. The rest of the set 101 deliverables have also been partially achieved, it was informed.

Among numerous success stories of the Back to Village programme, the readmission of school dropouts into schools was one of the biggest achievements of the programme.

Self-employment opportunities were provided to over 21,000 individuals

It was informed that the programme has been successful in providing self-employment opportunities to 21,329 individuals. 277 cooperative societies were also registered in various fields like poultry, housing, transport, health, etc.

In the agriculture sector, 14,567 Soil Health Cards, and 5,914 Kissan Credit Cards were issued during Jan Abhiyan.

Labourers and migrant workers also benefitted during the fouth-phase of "Back-to-Village" as 24,179 beneficiaries were enrolled and 4,063 e-Shram cards were generated. The scheme now stands 88 percent saturated so far in the UT.

In the health sector, 95959 PMJAY-SEHAT Golden Cards were issued thereby giving health insurance coverage to 49526 families. With this achievement, the scheme has reached to 93% saturation rate in the UT.

The Revenue Department has been successful in issuing 6.6 lakh Land Passbooks. During the programme 8.46 lakh persons were introduced to "Apki Zamin Apki Nigrani" portal enabling them to access revenue records from the comfort of their homes.

A lot has been achieved by the Social Welfare Department, which digitized 5,159 Disability Cards (UDID) and seeded 3,0231 Anganwadi beneficiaries and 11,313 Ladli Beti beneficiaries with Aadhaar. Moreover, 211 Divyang Camps were also organized by the department.

Over 25,000 government employees were developed at the Panchayat level to address peoples' grievances.

The fourth edition of this programme, began on October 27, and concluded November 3, 2022. This was preceded by a Jan Abhiyan- a preparatory programme- organized from October 15-26, 2022.

The Jan Abhiyan was by the Administrative Secretaries in respect of their departments and each department chose a set of deliverables for saturation.

Over 25,000 government employees at all levels participated including 4,500 gazetted officers who were directly deployed to the Panchayats.