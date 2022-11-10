India and Israel have cordial and friendly diplomatic relations as both countries are helping each other strategically on different fronts.

Isreal is going to open two Centres of Excellence in the agricultural sector to boost the economy of the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to open these centres was finalized during the visit of the Agriculture attache at the Embassy of Israel in India, Yair Eshel who visited Jammu as well as Kashmir Valley to explore possibilities of contributing to the agricultural sector in J&K.

Eshel visited the agricultural farms in different parts of the plains of Jammu on November 3. He also visited the Kashmir Valley where he toured some agricultural farms.

Two Centers of Excellence will be established in J&K

The agriculture sector in J&K will be promoted with the help of Israel. Two Centers of Excellence will also be set in Jammu and Kashmir under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project (IIAP).

IIAP aims to increase crop diversity, enhance productivity and improve water use efficiency. With the help of the Center of Excellence, better work will be done in the agriculture sector. The production of fruits and vegetables will be enhanced and will be promoted further.

Agriculture technology will also be shared

Israel will also share agricultural technology to bring growth to J&K's agriculture sector. This will also increase the capacity to produce fruits and vegetables in a modern way.

The Israeli government is fully prepared for this. The Center of Excellence is a form of an advanced, intensive farming farm for knowledge transfer of Israeli agro-technology and the latest technology. Its purpose is to enhance the income of farmers by focusing on some major crops.

Nursery management, farming techniques, and irrigation techniques will also be looked into in every centre.

Agriculture attache from the embassy of Israel highlights the importance of Centres of Excellence

After his meeting with senior officers of the Agriculture Department of J&K, the Agriculture Attache at the Embassy of Israel in India, Yair Eshel informed about the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project (IIAP) of establishing proposed Centers of Excellence (CoE) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He informed that India and Israel have strategic cooperation on the Government-to-Government (G2G) level in the field of agriculture.

He said the IIAP aims at introducing crop diversity, increasing productivity, and optimizing water use efficiency and added that IIAP is being implemented via the establishment of Centers of Excellence (CoE), in which Israeli Agri-Technologies and knowledge are disseminated and tailored to local conditions.

He informed that CoE are advanced, intensive agriculture farms for knowledge transfer of Israeli Agro-Technology and the latest technology and aims to benefit farmers with a focus on selected key crops.

Each CoE will be comprised of nursery management, best practices cultivation techniques, irrigation, and fertigation and also acts as a meeting point for the academy, government, and farmers to cooperate towards fruitful achievements.