Days after shooting down two Pakistani drones on the International Border in the Amritsar and Gurdaspur areas, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday morning huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Ferozepur district.

According to reports, the BSF troops recovered a bag near Zero Line in the Ferozepur sector on IB in Punjab. During the searches arms and ammunition were recovered from the big.

Three AK-47 riffles, three mini AK-47 riffles, magazines, three pistols (Beretta type), 100 rounds of AK-47 riffles, and 100 rounds of pistols.

BSF Spokesman disclosed that Punjab Police has been informed of further action. Vigilant BSF troops have once again foiled the nefarious attempts of anti-national elements to smuggle contraband. He said that BSF was committed to foiling any design of the enemy to smuggle arms and narcotics through the border.

Weapons likely to be dropped through drones

Although higher-ups in the BSF and Punjab Police have maintained a guarded silence about the nefarious designs of Pakistan, it is believed that the weapons were dropped through drones.

"It appears that weapons were dropped through drones but terrorists could not pick up the bags due to alertness of BSF jawans", sources said and added that dropping arms and narcotics through drones has become a routine affair in the border areas of Punjab and Jammu.

Recently Punjab Police busted a cross-border drone-based arms smuggling module with the arrest of five men.

A cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition were also recovered from them. The arrested accused include Surinder Singh of Barwala village in Tarn Taran and brothers Harchand Singh and Gursahib Singh of Valtoha in Amritsar.

The police have recovered Rs 1.01 crore in cash, 500-gram heroin, 17 pistols, 400 live cartridges, an MP-4 rifle and 300 rounds, two weighing machines, and two currency counting machines from them.

Earlier BSF shoots down two Pakistani drones in Amritsar, Gurdaspur in Punjab

Alert troops of the Border Security Force of 22 Battalion thwarted a drone intrusion attempt by shooting down an Octa-copter (eight propellers) in the Rania border outpost in Amritsar on October 17.

According to the BSF, the drone is approximately 12kg in weight. Two propellors sustained damage due to firing by BSF troops.

Later, a search operation was conducted and a drone with 2kg of heroin was recovered.

Earlier on October 14, a Pakistani drone was shot down near the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur.