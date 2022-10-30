Assuring to recruit only the deserving and meritorious candidates in different government departments, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that all cancelled exams, conducted by the Service Selection Board, will be held afresh in November this year.

As three exams were cancelled after detecting bungling and fraud in the recruitment process, the Lieutenant Governor assured that selection will be held purely based on merit.

Addressing a function at Srinagar, Sinha said that gone are the days when jobs were sold on roads and streets of Jammu and Kashmir through touts.

The Lieutenant Governor mentioned that Union Territory (UT) government has already cancelled exams conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) after allegations of irregularities.

"J&K administration has already involved CBI after bungling and irregularities were detected in these exams", he said and added that some arrests were made and more are likely to be made.

"All the cancelled exams will now be held afresh in November." He announced and asserted that selection will be made purely on merit

He said, there is no denying the fact that everyone can't get a government job and that's why the administration started self-employment schemes. "In the past three years, over 5 lakh youth were provided a chance of self-employment," he said.

Three selection lists were cancelled due to irregularities, CBI probe ordered

During the last couple of months, Jammu and Kashmir government has cancelled three selection lists after inquiry panels detected irregularities and fraud in the recruitment process.

On August 28, the Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled the recruitment process of Finance Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers (Civil) and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

It assured all aspirants that those responsible for alleged discrepancies will not be spared and there won't be any compromise on merit.

Earlier, on July 22 the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) cancelled the written examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector. The Jammu and Kashmir Government has already ordered a CBI probe into the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam.

Back-to-Village programme to focus on youth

The Lieutenant Governor said that the government is conducting the "Back-to-Village" programme under mission youth and providing a chance to 20 youth in every program to learn skill development.

The LG said that J&K is witnessing a change and every individual has to play a part. He said that some people who ruined the lives of thousands of people in J&K in the past 30 years never saw their children suffer in any way.

"Peace is a must for development. People have to support the government in establishing peace. Security Forces can't do it alone," he said. He said some people try to disrupt the peace by killing innocent people to give the impression that whatever was happening in the past 30 years was the way forward.