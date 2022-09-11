After cancelling three selection lists following allegations of fraud and manipulation, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured that those involved in playing with the future of meritorious students would not be spared at any cost.

"Our government has cancelled three selection lists after it was established during the probe that frauds were committed in the recruitment process", Manoj Sinha said while addressing a function organized by a TV channel in Jammu.

"Gone are the days when jobs were on sale in J&K. Now the system has changed. Only deserving and meritorious students will get a job through a transparent recruitment process", the LG said.

In an obvious reference to selection lists of Police Sub-Inspectors, Financial Account Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers(JEs) which were cancelled over allegations of irregularities, the Lieutenant Governor said that those involved in committing this fraud would not be spared any cost.

The Lieutenant Governor further said the recruitment process for these posts would be started in October.

Three selection lists were cancelled due to irregularities, CBI probe ordered

During the last couple of months, Jammu and Kashmir government has cancelled three selection lists after inquiry panels detected irregularities and frauds in the recruitment process.

On August 28, the Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled the recruitment process of Finance Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers (Civil) and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

It assured all aspirants that those responsible for alleged discrepancies will not be spared and there won't be any compromise on merit.

"JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process," the Directorate of Information and Public Relations tweeted on August 28.

"Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon," it added.

The FAA aspirants have been protesting for the last few weeks here against the possible quashing of the merit list over alleged discrepancies.

Earlier, on July 22 the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cancelled the written examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector. The Jammu and Kashmir Government has already ordered a CBI probe into the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam.

JKSSB conducted the written exam for the post of JK police SI for the year 2022 on March 27, 2022, at various venues across J&K. The written exam was OMR-Based Objective Type. The result of the exam was declared on June 4, 2022.

After the declaration of results and score sheets, some newspapers and online news portals carried reports of alleged irregularities and leakage of question papers.

JKSSB canceled the exam and the result and an Inquiry Committee was constituted by the general administration department to enquire into the alleged irregularities in the Written Test. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1200 vacancies for the post of police Sub Inspectors, Home Department, UT Cadre.