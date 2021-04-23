In the last one year, the odds of 'Maldives' popping up in your timeline and feeds have been far greater than the chances of you surviving the pandemic without contracting the virus.

With the huge line-up of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza rushing off to Maldives, one might even mistake the pandemic to be over.

But one look off of our social media and we know, the grim reality is quite detached from their dreamy, luxurious getaways.

At a time when the pandemic has broken the spirit of the country and India is witnessing an alarming second wave, our beloved celebs are busy soaking the sun with cool waves brushing across their skin.

When people are witnessing the untimely and unexpected death of their loved ones, our so-called 'idols' are engrossed in flaunting the perks of their privileged life. When people are stripped off of their basic rights of even getting a decent burial, nothing has changed for these stars to showcase their insensitivity.

Unmindful of reality at home

It's ironical how these celebs were the first ones to urge the 'common people' to wear mask and stay at home. Their IG life may appear to be entirely blind and tone-deaf, but are they the only ones to be blamed for this? Well, not really!

We too have often taken respite by swiping up their distasteful posts, hoping we catch a cocooned break like them and run away from this pandemic. We can't argue over the fact that it's their hard-earned money -- they can use it, flaunt it, throw it, be as self-obsessed as they want to be.

But, at a time like this, all we want is a little bit of sensitivity from them. Travel, spend, throw away your cash by all means, but please be a little discreet about your cushioned life for the time being.

For all the times you have asked for some 'privacy', maybe this is the time to keep it 'private'.