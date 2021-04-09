While most of the B-town celebs are stuck amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai, actress Janhvi Kapoor is having a gala time with her girl squad at the Maldives and these pictures are proof of that. The 'Roohi' actress, who had checked into picturesque island recently, shared glimpses of her vacation itinerary on her social media handle on Thursday evening.

Posing in a stunning hologram monokini, Janhvi was seen chilling by the clear blue Maldivian sea at sunset. "Iridescence," is how the actress captioned the image, which has over one million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Meanwhile, in another picture, Janhvi and her friends can be seen enjoying the Maldives view as they sit together, dressed in colourful swimsuits. This image shows the girls trying to spell out "LAME" with their hands. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the 'Dhadak' actress wrote: "We were trying to spell LAME in case you guys didn't get it."

Ever since the actress has reached Maldives, she has been constantly posting pictures. Checking in from the Westin Maldives, Janhvi wrote: "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype." In several other photos, Janhvi can be seen hanging out with her friends, clicking mirror selfies, chilling on the wooden deck of her water villa and enjoying some local fruits.

Before the Maldives, the actress was recently seen in New York, where she was spending some quality time with her sister Khushi Kapoor, who is studying there.

On the work front, the actress has completed her shoot for the upcoming film titled 'Good Luck Jerry' and is also slated to star in Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy 'Roohi', opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.