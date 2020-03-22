With less than 25 per cent forest cover remaining in India, we must recognise that forests are one of the most vital contributors to our ecosystem. Actor and Champion of Nature, Dia Mirza has consistently emphasized the importance of protecting wildlife and forests to maintain environmental balance. An inspiration for many and all who care about the environment, Dia has planted 3112 trees over the past year proving that it is not just one day but every day that one can recognise how interdependent our lives are with nature.

One tree at a time

This decade presents the opportunity to make personal choices that will truly define how much we can do at an individual level to bring balance and restore the health of Biodiversity. One of the personal actions Dia has put into practice is planting trees in collaboration with Grow Trees Global on all special occasions. Whether it's a friend's birthday, a family member's wedding anniversary or even the birth of a new baby in her close circle, she chooses to give the gift of nature by planting trees in their name. These trees are planted in forest areas across the country. A unique and noble initiative, it is truly one of the best ways forward.

She says, "Whether we are breathing clean air, eating food or drinking water, writing in a notebook or building a home, we owe so much to our forests. Forests are the sequesters of carbon, the providers of all that we need for health, progress and sustenance. We owe most of what we are to our forests and the 21st March - International Day For Forests or World Forest Day is a reminder that we can all do our bit to secure and protect our forests. All occasions become happier when one knows a gift with a grove of trees is adding tree cover to a forest, giving employment to grassroots and bringing balance to the environment in a special person name! This effort has become truly priceless and almost every person who has received this gift has chosen to continue the tradition at an individual level as well."

Among many people Dia has gifted trees and groves to are some famous Bollywood names like Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Boman Irani, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and more.

Dia Mirza has been an environmental changemaker, a voice and torchbearer for causes related to people and planet. She has been an advocate against single-use plastic and campaigned with the United Nations on #BeatPlasticPollution in her role as a goodwill ambassador for the environment. With an added responsibility as a Sustainable Developments Goals advocate, and uses every chance she has to create awareness and inspires people. Her continued efforts towards a sustainable lifestyle and wildlife protection have shone forth in her work and personal choices as well.