Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's love story gone wrong would always be remembered as one of the ugliest and dirtiest break-ups ever. The separation not only involved washing a lot of dirty linen in public but also brought open many hidden skeletons from the closet. Several names like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Barbara Mori, Salman Khan were dragged in between the two of them. However, there was one name that shocked us the most and that was – Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

How it started?

As per reports, right after breaking up with Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan had become "close friends" with childhood buddy Shweta Bachchan. As per a report in Telegraph, the two were seen enjoying parties, events, dinners together but always made sure not to get clicked together. The two had been childhood buddies but had lost touch after the two got married and got busy in their respective families.

It is no secret that the Bachchans adore Hrithik and his family. Abhishek and Hrithik have always been close friends. It was at the wedding ceremony of Kunal Kapoor that the two old friends came together once again and started their friendship from where they had left it. However, no one seemed to mind it at all as Shweta and Hrithik had been close friends since childhood. The Telegraph report also states that it was Shweta Nanda over whom Hrithik distanced himself from Kangana.

Another report states that once Navya Naveli and Agastya went to boarding schools, Shweta decided to give her career a go and turned author and stylist. Things between Hrithik and her could have turned into something more but because of the controversy related to Kangana, Shweta distanced herself from Duggu and his family.

Shweta Bachchan's mystery

While Shweta Bachchan seems to be back at her parents' house in Mumbai and is always seen attending parties and events with them, rumours mills were abuzz with the reports of Shweta having parted ways with her husband, Nikhil Nanda. Gossipmills had even stated that since both the families are so reputed they do not want to disclose it and are thus the Bachchan family has welcomed back Shweta into her house without letting many know about it.

Despite the fact that Nikhil Nanda and Shweta are living separately in two different states, when Ritu Nanda passed away, the couple stood together as the backbone of the family.