The body of a 19-year-old girl was found stuck inside a one and a half feet space 120 feet above the ground, between two high rise residential buildings in Noida, on Tuesday (July 2). The girl was reported missing since June 28.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to bring down the body, stuck between the space of C and D Block of Amrapali Silicon society in Noida Sector 76.

The woman hailed from Katiyar district in Bihar and worked as a domestic help at a house in the same residential society.

"A police team was rushed to the society where they found the woman stuck between the space of C and D Block. After the police failed to pull out the body, a team of the National Disaster Response Force was called to the spot," said a senior police officer.

A senior official of the NDRF said that it was really difficult to pull out the body as it was stuck in a small space between two buildings. The NDRF personnel had to suspend themselves from the terrace to reach the body which was stuck around the 12th floor. Machines were also used to cut some part of the construction to get the body down.

According to the police, the body was disfigured, swollen and bore injury marks. The police are probing the case from all angles and trying to find out how the body ended up there.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.