In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, a salon employee in Noida is getting beaten up by her employer and his three friends over an argument regarding her salary. In her complaint to the police, the woman said that when she asked for a raise, her employer asked her to have sexual intercourse with him. His friend also tried to rape her.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 11. The woman's employer was arrested on Monday by the Knowledge Park police.

Shocking incident from Greater Noida area where a girl, in a viral video, is seen being beaten up and assaulted by a group of men with stick. @Uppolice Incident is from Knowledge Park Police Station area. pic.twitter.com/1s9tJFsCVs — Bhartendu Sharma (@Bhartendulkar) May 13, 2019

After she was attacked by four men, the 25-year-old woman went to the Knowledge Park police station in Noida to file a complaint, reports Hindustan Times.

She alleged that even though she filed the complaint on Saturday, the police sat on it till the next day when they filed the FIR and the woman's employer, Waseem was arrested on Monday. She added that they went to arrest him only after she visited the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Surajpur on Monday.

In the video which went viral, the woman, who is wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans is seen dragged by her hair by one of the men. One man in a red shirt is seen with a wooden log and is holding it up, as of to beat her with it while another man is holding her tight in front of the man.

When she tried to escape and run, they quickly chased her dragged her on the ground by her hair and tried to beat her again when the group watching the incident intervened to stop them from inflicting more harm on the woman.

The woman is a make-up artist at the Venus Unisex Salon in Knowledge Park II in Greater Noida. She had joined the salon on March 16 with a salary of Rs 17,000.

"On Saturday evening, they called me to collect my salary. When I reached the salon, Waseem's friend Shera tried to rape me. I put up resistance and came out of the salon. Then all the four started thrashing me," the woman was quoted as saying by HT.

"I raised an alarm and people gathered around for my rescue. The four men thrashed me badly before local people rushed to my help," she said.

She added that Waseem was refusing to give her the salary for the past ten days by giving different excuses.

The victim accused the police of arriving at the scene quite late and even when they came, they said that it just appears to be a "dispute between an employer and his employee".

"On Sunday, police registered a case against the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC. The four accused had fled away after the incident. The police arrested the main accused, Waseem, on Monday," Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural) said.