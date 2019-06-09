In a spine-chilling incident, a headless body of a woman was found in a box on a bicycle near the national capital's Jahangirpuri metro station on Saturday, June 8.

The body was discovered at around 5 pm in the evening by the Delhi Police when a local shop owner noticed water dripping from the box and an odour emanating from it and informed the police. They soon arrived at the scene, opened the box and found the decomposed body.

"Inside, a woman's headless body was found wrapped in a blanket," Bhisham Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (North West) told Hindustan Times. He added, "There were no identification proofs in the box."

"Prima facie it appears that the woman had been killed two-three days ago and was dumped here. The body had started to decompose and the skin had turned black," an officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Investigators revealed that the box was white in colour and that it was taped in many places so that it wouldn't come apart when the body was stuffed in it.

A probe is underway and the footages from a CCTV camera in the vicinity are being scrutinised to check who brought the bicycle. The body has also been sent for an autopsy to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.