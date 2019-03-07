On January 27, on his 50th birthday, Bobby Deol had introduced his 17-year-old son Aryaman Deol to the world of social media and a new star was born in the virtual world. Aryaman's charming looks floored thousands of people who just couldn't stop showering praise on the young lad on social networking sites. And now rumours are doing the rounds of the industry that Aryaman is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films banner.

The industry grapevine suggests that YRF banner feels that Aryaman has full potential of becoming a Bollywood hero just like his father Bobby Deol and offered him a film considering his dashing looks. But Bobby was apparently not yet ready to introduce Aryaman to the world of Bollywood and eventually turned down the offer.

However, there's no official confirmation about YRF offering a film to Aryaman Deol.

Unlike other star kids, Aryaman has always been away from the industry limelight and social media and it is because Bobby wanted his kids to enjoy their childhood like he did. When pictures of Aryaman had gone viral on the internet after making an appearance at the IIFA Awards 2018, Bobby had said that his son has no plans to enter into Bollywood anytime soon.

"He's just turned 17 and I don't want him to grow up before his time. I have kept my kids out of the limelight and away from the media as I want them to enjoy their childhood like I did. They can then choose to do what they want. Right now, Aryaman's interests are studies and cricket," Bobby had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

However, Bobby didn't rule out the possibility of Aryaman becoming an actor like him saying that he would love his kids to be actors like their father.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol's nephew Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass which will be directed by his father Sunny Deol who will launch his son and Seher Bamba in his third directorial project after Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again.