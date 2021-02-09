Upset with the Deol's family's stance on their protest, farmers stalled the shoot of Bobby Deol's project. The film stars Bobby Deol, Sanaya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. Though the three stars were not present when the protesting farmers reached the sets, the crew was there. The team was setting up equipments when the farmers reached there and asked them to leave the place. Without much ado, the crew packed up and left the spot before things could take an ugly turn.

A representative of the protesting farmers told Bollywood Hungama that they were hurt and upset by Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra's stance on their protest. "Bobby Deol's brother Sunny Deol is a BJP MP, (step) mother Hema Malini is a BJP MP and father Dharmendra is a former MP of BJP," the website quoted the representative saying.

The report further said that the farmers were anguished over the Deol family's silence on the matter and how they chose to respond from the government's perspective only after Rihanna's tweet. The representative then told the website that they won't let any member of the Deol family shoot in Punjab or Haryana.

What Sunny Deol, Hema Malini and Dharmendra said over farmers' protest

Hema Malini: I'm intrigued by foreign celebrities to whom our glorious country, India, is just a name they have heard, boldly making statements about our internal happenings and policies! Wonder what they are trying to achieve, and more imptly, who are they trying to please?

Hema Malini had earlier said that farmers were being misled. "Farmers should say what is wrong in the farm laws and what needs to be done. Farmers are opposing farm laws without understanding them. During talks with the Centre, farmer representatives do not point out any problems in the farm laws but simply call for their withdrawal. If farmers understand, they will find the farm laws to be beneficial."

Without taking any sides, Sunny Deol had earlier said, "I request the entire world that it is a matter between farmers and the government. Do not come between them because both will find a way after discussions. I know that many people want to take benefits from it and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers."