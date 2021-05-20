Bengaluru is one of the worst-hit cities by the second wave of COVID-19, which has forced a complete lockdown in the city as well as the state of Karnataka. While pressure builds on state government and BBMP to help ease the burden on hospitals and provide timely treatment to COVID patients, a group of samaritans took it upon themselves to give back to society by setting up a 100-bed COVID hospital.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday inaugurated the new COVID hospital in Bengaluru along with Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna and MLA of Hebbal Constituency Byrathi Suresh. The new COVID hospital is a part of a joint initiative by Globals, a software multinational company based out of Bengaluru, Presidency University, Bengaluru and Rotary Club Manyata.

Bengaluru's new COVID hospital

In a bid to help ailing COVID patients who are finding it difficult to find a bed in a hospital, the new 100-bed COVID facility provides free treatment to patients who have mild to moderate symptoms. The hospital is equipped with 45 Oxygenated beds, 34 General Beds and 15 HDU's, BiPAPS, Oxygen Concentrators imported from Russia, Food for Patients & Staff, Medicines, X-Ray, 24x7 doctors and nurses, Video Consultations and Ambulances.

The organizations who joined hands to set up this facility were supported by Rajiv Gandhi Medical Hospital, which provided the building, Suhas General & Charitable Hospital, which provided hospital and medical support and finally BBMP, which recognised the facility and will soon list it on its portal. The project is named CoHeal.

"As a mid sized company, we feel CSR of this scale is very ambitious but we could always achieve it through a Joint CSR with other organizations and closely working with Government to enable such Public Health Infrastructure and most importantly is to execute with a sense of urgency by repurposing existing available resources. I am proud of my team at Globals to identify such resources and mobilising them.", said Suhas Gopinath, CEO of Globals.

The facility was set up in a record time of just seven days and restores faith in humanity amid these challenging times.