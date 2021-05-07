Karnataka to get two 200 oxygenated bed hospitals from Boeing for COVID patients [details]

As Karnataka continues to reel under the weight of new COVID cases and related fatalities, a complete lockdown has been announced across the state to break the chain of COVID transmission. The state faces an acute shortage of oxygenated beds in hospitals to treat COVID patients, a challenge that has resulted in many deaths. Amid the gloomy situation, there's some relief for COVID patients at last.

The aerospace major Boeing has made a generous offer to set up two 200 oxygenated bed hospitals in Karnataka for the treatment of COVID patients. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the 200-bed COVID care facilities will be set up in Yelahanka (Bengaluru) and Kalaburgi.

"Thanks Boeing India for coming forward to set up two 200 oxygenated bed hospitals in Karnataka for treating COVID-19 cases. Yelahanka (Bengaluru) & Kalaburgi. The latter also to serve Bidar, Belgaum & Raichur. The nodal officers appointed by CM Yediyurappa would expedite the process," Sitharaman tweeted.

Request for second COVID care facility in Kalaburgi

Sitharaman also shared a copy of Yediyurappa's letter requesting Boeing to set up a second COVID care facility with 250 oxygen beds at Kalaburgi, which is crucial for serving COVID patients in adjoining districts. With Sitharaman's announcement, the second facility is also a go.

Following the announcement, Karnataka Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayan applauded the effort and assured of ramping up the health infrastructure across the state.

Many netizens thanked Boeing for its generous contribution at such trying times.

Karnataka has been one of the worst-hit states by the second wave of the COVID-19. On Thursday, a record 49,058 new Covid cases, including 23,706 in Bengaluru were registered in a day across Karnataka while 328 patients succumbed to the virus, the state health bulletin revealed. A day before, Bengaluru reported 23,706 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 8,87,086, including 3,32,732 active cases while 5,47,208 recovered so far.