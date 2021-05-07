As Karnataka continues to report record-high cases of COVID-19 despite the lockdown, the statement government has decided to impose a complete lockdown across the state. The number of new COVID cases rallied above 40,000 and even touched a record high 50,000 during the partial lockdown, which became a cause for concern. By imposing a complete lockdown for 14 days from May 10 till May 24, the state hopes to break the chain of virus spread.

"This decision was inevitable as the number of COVID-19 cases and related fatalities have continued to be high across the state," Yediyurappa said, while announcing the lockdown.

Why impose lockdown?

According to the order letter issued by the state government, it was observed that the COVID situation did not improve despite the curbs.

"The situation of COVID 19 in the State was reviewed and it was observed that daily new COVID 19 positive cases has continued unabated with high positivity rate. The State is satisfied that further stringent containment measures are needed to be implemented to combat the surge of cases.

The revised guidelines to are imposed to break the chain of COVID 19 transmission in the state and shall come into effect from 6 am on May 10 and will be in force including and upto 6 am of May 24. The Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, District Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other Heads of Departments and Authorities are ordered to ensure strict implementation.

What's prohibited during lockdown?

Metro rail services Taxis, autos and cabs Private vehicle movement Schools, colleges, educational institutions Hotels, restaurants Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, sports complexes, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, clubs, theatres, bars, auditoriums and similar places All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings and large congregations All religious places and places of worship to remain closed for public

What's allowed during lockdown?

Only scheduled flights and trains will continue to operate Select government offices, public corporations shall operate

All hospitals, health services, including AYUSH and veterinary hospitals, labs, manufacturing units of drugs, medical devices, medical oxygen shall operate Movement of all medical, paramedics, nurses, scientists, lab technicians, mid-wives and other hospital support services Autos and taxis hired for emergency Online classes shall continue Agricultural and related activities outside containment zones Movement of all types of goods, including empty goods vehicles Inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles in cases of emergency Movement of officers, personnel traveling with valid ID card issued by organisation to the place of work and back from permitted activities

Below is the complete order copy: