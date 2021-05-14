From centre to state and cities to towns, the shortage of oxygen, ICU beds and Remdesivir has sent a wave of panic and distress. People are running from pillar to post in attempts to procure an oxygen tank or vials of Remdesivir and even ICU beds when both attempts fail. As if that's not enough, there's another wave of shortage being reported in hospitals and a Bengaluru doctor has sounded the alarm so necessary preparations can be made.

The lack of preparation for the second deadly wave of COVID-19 resulted in high demand for Remdesivir and oxygen tanks. Hospitals have been overrun by patients seeking emergency medical treatment. As the pandemic continues and there's no relief in sight, hospitals are soon going to be in a spot with shortage of other crucial medicines and consumables. As it appears, no one has spotted the deficiency. Those who have aren't being heard enough.

What are these medicines and consumables?

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, the Medical Director of Ace Multi Speciality Hospital, flagged what could be a major crisis for hospitals in the days to come. This would be worse, if not equal to the current crisis faced by hospitals with regards to Remdesivir and oxygen. According to Hiremath, if no action is taken, hospitals are going to run out of IV drip sets and cannulas, which are being used extensively in COVID treatment.

Hiremath noted that many crucial medicines being used in the treatment of COVID are not available or in high demand. But the lack of attention brought towards these is nothing compared to Remdesivir. He noted that Paracetamol injections are already not available, which are being used to treat fever.

Additionally, there's a two-day wait for examination gloves, which is a basic line of defense keeping doctors safe while treating COVID patients. It is worth noting that IV antibiotics are already selling on a premium price and Amphotericin B are being sold on black market. All this is while there's shortage of hospital staff, including doctors and nurses.

Hiremath has urged the state government of Karnataka to take stock of the situation before it turns into a crisis. While efforts are currently underway in Karnataka to significantly ramp up Remdesivir supply, there's no action on other medicines.