If full Covid wards are a cause for concern, then neglected Covid wards are much more horrible to look at. In a video shared on social media, abandoned Covid wards with only attendants in-charge depict the abysmal conditions at Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital in Etawah district. Looking at the bigger picture, they also give a peep into the poor state of affairs and inadequate health infrastructure in smaller towns.

As reported by India Today, the biggest hospital in Etawah district is in shambles. With Covid wards that are almost totally abandoned, bathrooms all locked up and Covid patients having to go outside to defecate. In the short clip that gives a quick round of the Covid ward at the hospital, not a single doctor can be seen while littered floor, mounds of garbage and overflowing dustbins bear testimony to the pathetic sight.

Etawah district hospital..Covid wards totally abandoned .. only attendants incharge .. all bathrooms locked,Covid patients defecating outside.. mounds of garbage inside wards..not a doc in sight ..literally gut-wrenching full story #CovidDespatch @IndiaToday 7:30pm pic.twitter.com/C19oBjbbQM — Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) May 12, 2021

Authorities deny

Meanwhile, the district authorities completely denied the report and the video highlighting the abysmal conditions at the hospital. "15 doctors, 18 staff nurses along with pharmacists, ward boys and 18 sanitary workers on shift duty round the clock at MCH wing (Covid ward), District hospital, Etawah," posted DM Etawah on district's official Twitter handle. The ruffled feathers had a ripple effect and even Etawah Police started tweeting on the matter.

Netizens take a stand and take a side too

The users waste no time and mince no words in shaming both the district and hospital authorities. This was not the time to hide behind falsehoods, it was time to accept the shame, blame and rectify the situation as soon as possible. Many others blamed the political structure and leaders of the country.

With understandably Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being blamed for the poor health infrastructure in the state, including opposition leader Mulayam Singh Yadav as the hospital happens to be in his former constituency. "There is video evidence, patients are talking about the abysmal conditions in your hospital on camera and you still have the gall to lie publicly," wrote a fuming user.