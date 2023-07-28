A giant fish, said to be a Blue Whale, has washed ashore off Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.

The dead fish washed ashore at Meghavaram beach in Santhabommali mandal.Local fishermen say this is a rare fish in these seas. They suspect that it died after entering shallow water.

The fish is about 25 feet long and weighs five tonnes. The Blue Whale is said to be the biggest animal on earth.

Large number of people from nearby villagers gathered to see the fish.Curious onlookers were seen taking selfies.

In 2021, some fishermen had rescued a shark entangled in the shore fishing net on Tantadi beach in Visakhapatnam.

According to officials, it was a whale shark. It was later guided back to the sea by the forest department officials, fishermen and wildlife conservationists.

(With inputs from IANS)