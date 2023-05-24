Games are meant for fun. In the earlier days, most of the games were physical in nature, and with the advent of technology, people have the opportunity to play games in both offline and online modes.

However, there are some games that have turned dangerous, and at some point in time, they have even claimed the lives of people.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of some dangerous games which have pulled people to the verge of death.

The Blue Whale Challenge

Touted to be the most dangerous game world has ever witnessed, Blue Whale Challenge had pulled several teenagers to death.

This online game was set with 50 tasks for 50 days. It progressed in such a way that the participants had to complete 50 tasks including self-harm, watching scary videos etc. The participant should follow the guidelines of the instructor and on the final day of the game, the gamer will be pulled to death.

Online Rummy

Rummy is an interesting card game which is popular all across the world. However, as the game started being available online, several people became addicted to it, and it pulled several users into a state of financial trouble. As the financial burden gets deepened, several users committed suicide.

This online game has killed at least 40 people in Tamil Nadu alone in the past three years.

Considering the harmful nature of the game, several states including Assam, Odisha, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu have banned it.

Choking Game

Also known as the pass-out challenge, the Choking game is very popular among teenagers in the United States.

This fainting game is a recreational activity which involves two or more individuals. The game progresses in such a way that it intentionally cuts off the supply of oxygen to the brain which induces temporary loss of consciousness and euphoria.

The game is estimated to have claimed 250 to 1000 lives every year in the US.

In December 2017, Youtube announced that it would stop broadcasting videos related to the choking game, concerning the safety of the children.

The Fire Challenge

Very similar to chocking game, the fire challenge is another which has claimed the lives of several people.

In this game, gamers will be asked to cover their body with a fire accelerant and light it on fire. The participating gamer should extinguish the flames before it incurs serious burns on their body.

These games are performed by teenagers to create impress people on social media platforms.

The Cutting Challenge

Cutting Challenge is another deadly game which has gained massive popularity in recent days.

In this game, the gamer will cut and make scars on his own body, and at times, these wounds could turn dangerous enough to claim the life of the gamer.