The book Delhi Riots 2020 was scheduled to have a book launch today. Details of the book launch were shared by BJP's Kapil Mishra on Twitter, on Saturday. However, Bloomsbury India has however withdrawn the book.

The publishers cited a 'deep sense of responsibility' in doing so. The publishers also said that the writers had organised a book launch without the knowledge of publishers.

Bloomsbury withdraws Delhi Riots 2020

On Saturday, BJP politician Kapil Mishra announced the book launch of Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story, a book that was published by Bloomsbury. The book was meant to be factual report on the riots that took place in Delhiearlier in 2020.

The launch was to see authors Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra in attendance. The guests included Kapil Mishra, film director Vivek Agnihotri and Nupur Sharma.

However, Bloomsbury released its statement withdrawing the book. In their statement Bloomsbury said:

Bloomsbury India had planned to release Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in September, a book purportedly giving a factual report on the riots in Delhi in February 2020, based on investigations and interviews conducted by the authors. However, in view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the Publishers would not have approved, we have decided to withdraw publication of the book. Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society."

The book was to be released in September this year. However, now the book's future remains undecided.