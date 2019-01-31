Christine McGuinness sure knows how to turn up the heat. The reality star sizzled in a racy lingerie clad photoshoot. She could be put to use battling the cold wave in North America.

Reportedly she recently revealed she feels 'happy, healthy and strong' after putting on a stone in weight over the last year. Apparently, The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her busty cleavage and pert posterior while rolling around in Cheshire's Peckforton Castle's Bridal Suite.

Christine worked the camera and flaunted her assets in the skimpy ensemble and the reality star apparently looked every inch the blonde bombshell for the photo shoot, donning a glamorous coat of smokey and bronzed make-up and a sleek blow-dry.

The reality star also shared another pic of her in a towel.

Christine has apparently been having a hard time with her weight but from what we can see, she has said goodbye to her weight troubles. But while struggling with her weight, she had this to say: "Everyone has good and bad times in life, focus on the good. Remember things do change so never make a permanent decision on temporary feelings."

"Create your own happiness. Build yourself and your future."

"Be strong when you are weak, brave when you are scared and humble when you are victorious."

"Believe in yourself always.'

Reportedly the star is married to presenter and actor Paddy McGuinness, with the couple sharing three children, twins Penelope and Leo, and Felicity. Christine looked as fit as ever. No one would guess that she ever had trouble with her weight. You can check out the post here: